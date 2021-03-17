Because of concerns about Thursday's weather forecast, school districts across the Lakelands will return to virtual learning for the day.
Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 will use Thursday as an e-learning day, as will Abbeville County School District and McCormick County School District. Students and teachers will not report to school on Thursday.
Students at Piedmont Technical College will attend classes digitally, too.
"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur on Thursday. A few of these storms may become severe, producing damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes," according to the National Weather Service.