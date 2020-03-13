Operations are continuing at most of the area’s industrial complexes, but some have encouraged employees to work remotely.
“Employees, globally, if they have the capability to work from home, we are encouraging them to work from home,” said Keith Polatty, director of human resources for Velux.
Joe Thompson, general manager of Eddy Carolina Pride, said some workers, such as those in the accounting department, are working remotely.
Other companies differ on their approach.
“At this point, we are not asking anyone to work from home,” Lisa Emily, senior public relations specialist with Fujifilm Manufacturing USA, said in a statement.
All three companies have put a hold or restricted the presence of visitors. Fujifilm has limited access to only “business-critical visitors.”
“We put a hold on all visitors,” Thompson said of Carolina Pride.
Travel has also been a cause for concern. Velux has restricted international travel to business-critical situations and locally has banned all air travel.
Fujifilm has canceled all non-critical business travel.
All three businesses reported operating at a normal level. Velux, a global company, reported that they have had no cases of employees testing positive for coronavirus across the company.
Carolina Pride has suspended its attendance program. “Anyone with flu symptoms are told to stay home until released by a doctor,” Thompson said.
Velux also has a policy regarding those potentially exposed. Employees who have traveled to areas where coronavirus has been reported or if they have been exposed to it, they are to stay away for a minimum of 14 days. Velux is also operating a hotline for employees to call for questions.