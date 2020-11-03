With 75.7% of the vote, Billy Kennedy won the Donalds mayoral race.
“Well, I’m glad I won,” Kennedy said. “I’m glad to see that we had a good voter turnout, but we kind of expected that with the presidential election. We’ll see what the new councilmen bring to the table that they want to work on.”
Kennedy had competition for the mayor’s seat for the first time in 12 years. Kennedy faced write-in candidate Donna Higdon in Tuesday’s election.
Kennedy has served three terms as mayor.
“There are a few things we have to do, and the town hall is one of them,” Kennedy said. “Either renovate it or build a new one. We’ve got to do something. The one we’ve got now is in pretty bad shape.”
In the Town Council race, four seats were up for grabs.
Millie McDonald, Susan Powell, William Scoggins and Ronnie Vaughn received the most votes to earn spots on the council.
McDonald, a former two-term council member, said she registered to run for a council seat at the request of the mayor and several council members.
Scoggins, a newcomer to politics, ran on his experience as a businessman.
Vaughn has spent nine years on council. A Donalds resident for 30 years, Vaughn said he was asked in 2011 if he was interested in running for office.
Powell was also on the ballot for town council. Julie Wooley had the least amount of votes and finished outside the top four.