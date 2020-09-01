Newcomer John Jefferson will be Ninety Six’s newest town councilman after a few dozen voters cast their ballots Tuesday to fill the Ward 5 seat.
The 31-year-old Jefferson took 26 votes in the two-precinct race, according to unofficial results posted by Greenwood County elections officials. Former councilwoman Joan Walker had nine votes. Jefferson will be filling in for former mayor and councilman Arvest Turner, who stepped down from the Ward 5 seat in June for medical reasons.
Jefferson moved to Ninety Six with his wife about six years ago, and said he wants to join council to have a role in shaping the community where his two children are growing up.
Walker, who served two terms on council and was previously head of the judicial committee, was running to again get involved in the town’s operations. She wanted to continue work she started during her previous term — updating and revising the town’s ordinance book.
Jefferson was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.