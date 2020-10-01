John de la Howe is officially South Carolina's third governor's school.
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the legislation to make the John de la Howe School in McCormick the Governor's School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. The school is a public, residential high school focused on providing a unique agricultural education program.
The 1,310-acre property gives students in grades 10-12 the chance to get hands-on training in agribusiness, forestry, equipment operation, land management, food science and more. School President Tim Keown said students were overjoyed at the official designation, which will make their diplomas carry more weight with the governor's school distinction.
"The feelings around here are all excitement," he said. "We're already working on rebranding."
Keown credited the work to everyone involved with the school for the years of buildup to this moment. He said it started back with Sharon Wall, who took over as an interim superintendent in 2018 after the board ousted the school's previous head. Keown said Wall's team helped the school turn a corner, and all the staff and leaders since have carried it to this point.
"Now our kids can tell their friends at home and their parents that they go to the Governor's School for Agriculture," he said.
As a residential high school, Keown said this year has been a challenge, with students having returned for face-to-face instruction. But they've followed procedures and guidelines to keep people safe from the coronavirus, and are prepared to use the governor's school designation to help with recruiting for next year.
In the meantime, he said work is underway to renovate more of the campus' buildings and finish up work on three more dorm facilities, which will expand the school's student capacity.
"This is an exciting time for us," he said.