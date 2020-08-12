A driver died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
Joey Neal Bodie, 58, of Joanna died in the wreck, which happened about 3:15 p.m. along Springdale Drive.
