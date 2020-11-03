With 63.7% of the vote, incumbent Democrat Charles Jennings won the McCormick County Council District 4 seat.
Jennings squared off against Republican challenger Timothy White, who got 35.3% of the vote.
“I want to thank all the registered voters here in District 4 – the ones who voted for me and the ones who didn’t vote for me,” Jennings said. “I will be representing them all.”
Jennings said he wants to help improve the quality of life for county residents.
“We’ve got some things we’re working on with the capital project sales tax, and we’re working on getting businesses going into the new spec building,” he said. “We want to continue to create jobs here in McCormick County.”
Jennings, 74, is a retired textiles management worker and is married to Mary Jennings. They had two daughters, one of whom is deceased. Jennings has served on McCormick County Council for 32 years.
White, 53, is a restaurateur and developer and is married to Cynthia White. They have a son, daughter and two grandchildren.
Jennings also defeated White in the 2016 election.