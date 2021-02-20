An Iva man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Friday night about three miles west of Abbeville.
Randy Brian Summers, 52, died at the hospital after the wreck, Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn said.
Summers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck across a curve in Highway 71 when a 2016 GMC SUV driven by Jennifer Dixon collided with Summers' truck near Rock Hill Road, Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
The wreck happened about 7:30 p.m. Miller said Dixon, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and injured, and was taken to the hospital.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.