An autopsy of the woman who died in her cell at the Greenwood County jail shed no additional light on her manner of death, as county officials await the outcome of a state investigation.
Tara Tharpe Godfrey, 45, of Woodlawn Road died Sunday while in custody at the jail. She was arrested March 31 and was found dead in her bunk at the jail at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
Greenwood County Detention Center Administrator Maj. Lonnie Smith said staff members at the jail check on inmates throughout the night.
"Our primary job during jail checks at night, official minimum standards say we have to give them at least six hours uninterrupted sleep," Smith said.
After Godfrey went to bed Saturday night, guards performed checks at least once an hour, sometimes twice, Smith said. Detention officers checking on Godfrey saw her lying on her side in bed, facing the wall — Smith said it seemed as though she was asleep.
Shifts change at the jail at 6 a.m., and on Sunday morning the new shift went to deliver Godfrey her breakfast. A detention officer opened her cell and called her name, but she did not respond. After shaking her mattress to try and wake her, a detention officer realized something was wrong and called the jail's on-site nurse to check on her.
The nurse activated a "code blue," wherein jail staff call EMS. The nurse checked Godfrey in the meantime, Smith said, and realized she had died overnight. EMS staff soon confirmed, and Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox was called out.
Smith said he was at home when he learned of Godfrey's death, and within 10-15 minutes he notified the State Law Enforcement Division to come in and investigate her death. He said it is common practice to have state investigators come in to look at the circumstances surrounding an in-custody death. He said local officers turned over any documents related to Godfrey's detention to state investigators.
One other inmate was in Godfrey's cellblock that night, but not in the same cell as her. Smith said he's reviewed the jail staff's actions that night and said it seemed everything was done according to county policy.
Cox attended Godfrey's autopsy Tuesday morning but said her cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending the outcome of SLED's investigation. The Index-Journal has requested documents from state and county officials related to Godfrey's detention and the investigation into her death, but with the investigation still underway details are limited.