Claire Griffith, Inn on the Square general manager, hopes the recent COVID-19 pandemic won’t impede on the hotel serving its festive green beer during its fifth annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration.
Concerns about the coronavirus have already had affected business.
“Occupancy has dropped overnight,” Griffith said.
The hotel was forecast to maintain a 75% occupancy for the month of March, and almost overnight it dropped 40%. About 26% of the hotel’s revenues are from international travelers and companies, Griffith said.
Greenwood County's major international manufacturing companies not traveling for business has the hotel’s halls seeming “like a ghost town.”
Griffith and her staff are optimistic and “humbled by the outpouring of support by some of Greenwood's local business owners.”
“In times like these, amongst the uncertainty, we stand side by side to support and ensure that we will get through this together,” Griffith said. “As Geep said best, ‘hold fast fam ... we can get through.'"
To prevent the coronavirus from entering into the hotel, Griffith said the hotel has increased the frequency of cleaning their public areas — including lobbies, elevators, door handles and public bathrooms — with hospital-grade disinfectant, adjusted food and beverage services in accordance with current food safety recommendations and permitted all reservations scheduled for arrival before April 30, to be changed or canceled at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival.
“As it has always been, the safety and security of our guests and team members remain our highest priority,” Griffith said. “We take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene at all times.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has recently led to the postponement of the 2020 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Griffith and Inn on the Square are holding the hotel’s numbers as far as Master’s week goes, but they remain optimistic for the outcome of that week as they have not “seen any major changes to occupancy yet.”
The hotel has begun “working with local courses to create some deep discounted packages guests can take advantage of.”
“We are encouraging our guests to keep their reservations, visit Greenwood, and golf for themselves at some of our fine local courses,” Griffith said.