An inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution was found dead Wednesday in his cell, according to officials.
The inmate was a 41-year-old white man, said McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett. His family had been notified of his death, but Puckett said she would not be releasing his identity because of the circumstances. She described his death as a suicide.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating the man's death alongside the State Law Enforcement Division, according to a news release from DOC. Officials will perform an autopsy.
Additional information on the man or the circumstances of his imprisonment or death were not immediately available.
