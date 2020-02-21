Out of an abundance of caution, the Index-Journal went to press early Thursday night because of expected overnight freezing temperatures.
While the chance for snow was slim, there was a high likelihood roads would become icy overnight, potentially putting carriers in harm’s way. Printing early meant most could finish their deliveries ahead of ice forming on Lakelands roadways, but some newspapers might arrive later than usual.
This could mean stories that developed late Thursday will appear in Saturday’s edition instead of today’s, but they will also appear on indexjournal.com.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, forecasters were predicting temperatures would dip below freezing early this morning, potentially causing ice to form on roadways.
State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt advised that people stay off the roads unless completely necessary. For those that have to be behind the wheel, he said to keep headlights on to alert other drivers and reduce speed to help avoid potential hazards. Roads could be icy, and slowing down is the best way to avoid patches of ice that could make drivers lose control of their vehicles.
“If you do hit ice, just get off the gas and try to steer as best you can,” he said. “But really, the best way to avoid black ice is just to stay off the roads in the first place.”
Having working windshield wipers that are in good condition is also key to having good visibility in rainy weather, and Bolt advised drivers to make sure they have new wipers on their vehicles if necessary before driving in the rain.