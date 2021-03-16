Severe weather is in store for Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties, with a chance for thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes in the Upstate and parts of North Carolina and Georgia.
The National Weather Service is expecting heavy showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with some of them having the chance to create damaging weather. Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said information he was looking at Tuesday suggested a 30% chance for severe weather.
“That means there will be thunderstorms, severe storms — that doesn’t mean there will be a tornado, but there’s a potential for a tornado,” he said.
He said hail is also possible, but what most people can expect is strong winds and heavy rain starting as early as Wednesday evening, and continuing until late Thursday. This raises the likelihood of localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas of the county.
People living in manufactured homes especially, he said, should have a plan in the event of severe weather or a tornado.
“Just make sure that you have a place to go in case there is severe weather in your area,” he said.
McKinney said anyone wanting alerts to severe weather should sign up for CodeRED, which the county uses to send out emergency alerts. To register for CodeRED, call 211 or 864-942-8553, or go online to the county’s website at bit.ly/3lnjaiE. Users can sign up for phone call, text or email notifications.
McKinney suggests that before severe weather strikes people make sure they have things they’d need in the event they lose power. He recommended having ready access to flashlights, food and water, along with anything else people might need if the weather leaves them in the dark.
The National Weather Service recommends having a communications plan that includes an emergency meeting place for families and identifying a safe room in the house, such as a basement, storm cellar or interior room with no windows on the lowest floor. If there’s time before a storm, trim branches near the house and secure loose objects outside, close windows and doors and move valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.
For people living in a mobile home, the NWS recommends taking shelter elsewhere, in a sturdy building or storm shelter.
If that’s unavailable, they say to make plans to stay with friends or family who live in a sturdy building.
For more safety tips for a variety of weather-related issues, visit weather.gov/safety.