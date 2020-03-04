ABBEVILLE — A four-hour standoff in Abbeville ended shortly after SWAT officers released clouds of tear gas into the residence where a man had barricaded himself.
Police took 19-year-old William Frederick Abercrombie Jr., of 101 Sawmill Acres Road Lot 16, into custody at about 7:30 p.m. He had been holed up in the house for hours with two children, who were released safely prior to his arrest.
He has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest after Wednesday's standoff.
Moments before his arrest, loud popping noises could be heard from near the residence. Officers confirmed the sounds came from SWAT teams deploying tear gas. Abercrombie was treated at a nearby hospital before police took him to jail.
Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said Abercrombie then went out the back door of the mobile home and was taken into custody without further incident.
Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault at a Sawmill Road residence and spoke with a woman who said she was threatened with a firearm and the assailant was inside the residence with two children younger than 5. The woman was treated for minor injuries, and Abbeville officers called for assistance from Greenwood and Anderson law enforcement agencies.
The area was crowded with officers, who used their vehicles to block off any access routes to the area. Onlookers gathered at the edges of the scene, taking video and asking questions while speculating about what had happened. Bosler said officers evacuated all the mobile homes in the surrounding neighborhood, along with the Stop-a-Minit and Advance Auto Parts stores nearby.
Officers with rifles surrounded the house and controlled pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area. The SWAT teams from Greenwood and Abbeville counties were accompanied by armored vehicles, and a K-9 unit and drone were seen being used to monitor and search the area.
After a few hours of negotiations, the children were released unharmed at about 6:15 p.m.
"Once we got the kids in our hands, we took them to the hospital with our victims advocate," Bosler said. They were later released to their parents, one of whom is related to Abercrombie.
SWAT teams from Anderson and Greenwood counties were assisting Abbeville police, along with a number of other law enforcement and first responder agencies from the area. Sheriff Ray Watson said more than 50 officers were at the scene.
Bosler said officers were continuing to investigate the situation and were just able to enter and search the residence once Abercrombie was taken into custody.
Abercrombie was convicted of third-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault and battery last year from two separate cases. He is currently on probation.