Scott Horne beat out two contenders Tuesday and was elected Ware Shoals’ mayor, while Valerie Jackson, Kent Boles and Patty Walters will take seats on Town Council.
With 434 votes, Horne beat incumbent Bruce Holland, who got 289 votes and Rick Strickland, who received 57.
Horne boasted a term as chairman of the Ware Shoals school board, and was working on the Laurens County planning commission when he decided to run for mayor. Strickland, a retired trucking and logistics worker, ran with the goals of attracting new business and prospective home-buyers by beautifying the town.
Holland was elected in 2018 to fill the remainder of former mayor John Hansen’s term after he was removed from office by order of the governor after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic violence. Holland ran this time seeking a full term, eager to address ongoing issues with Ware Shoals’ water and sewage infrastructure.
In the council race, six candidates were running for three open seats — incumbent council members Patty Walters, Jack Sullivan and Marshall Webster’s terms are ending.
Jackson, Boles and Walters received the most votes, and will be helping steer the town on council.
Walters garnered 331 votes, with Webster taking 278. Boles, who ran on a platform of constituent service, received 340 votes. Jackson promoted creating spaces and activities for the community’s youth, and got 466 votes. Brian Padgett, who previously served a partial term on council, received 263 votes in his bid for a fist full term. Keith Wright, the town’s former supervisor over water and sewer services, got 272 votes.