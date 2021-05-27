A Honea Path woman died Thursday morning in a house fire, according to officials.
Tina Lollis, 51, of 15685 U.S. Highway 76, Honea Path died while being treated at Greenville Memorial Hospital following the fire, Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said. County Fire Service Director Greg Lindley wasn't immediately available to discuss the nature or location of the fire.
Canupp said the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back at indexjournal.com for more information.