A driver is facing charges after a Thursday night crash that killed one pedestrian and left another injured.
The wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday along Miller Road near its intersection with Ridge Road.
A northbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck struck two pedestrians from behind then left the scene, Master Trooper Gary Miller said. One pedestrian died at the scene and the other was injured.
Miller said the vehicle was later located. The driver, 57-year-old Sam Ulyesses Arnold Jr. of Hodges, was arrested Thursday night and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and driving under suspension, second offense.
Next of kin have not all been notified, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said Thursday night, so he could not release the pedestrian’s identity.
The state Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and Coroner’s Office are investigating.