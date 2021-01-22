A driver is facing charges after a Thursday night crash that killed 45-year-old Hodges resident Harold Stewart Crowder. Another pedestrian who was walking with Crowder was also injured.
The wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday along Miller Road near its intersection with Ridge Road. Crowder's residence is on Ridge Road.
A northbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck struck the two from behind, then left the scene, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
Miller said the vehicle was later located. The driver, 57-year-old Sam Ulyesses Arnold Jr. of Hodges, was arrested Thursday night and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and driving under suspension, second offense.
The state Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and Coroner’s Office are investigating.