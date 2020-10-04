A Hodges man involved in a Friday morning wreck died Sunday at a Greenville hospital of injuries sustained in the crash.
Roy Calhoun Davis, 40, who was not wearing a seat belt, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 25 near Pumpkin Road when his 1991 Toyota truck went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the state Highway Patrol.
The driver died about 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
The Highway Patrol and the corner's office will continue their investigations.