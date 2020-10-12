HODGES — Fire crews battled a fire on Downs Road on Sunday evening.
The call came in at 10:47 p.m. Sunday.
"The roof was completely gone when we got there," Chad Kellum, Northwest Fire Station chief, said.
Kellum said firefighters began battling the fire when they got there but the home was a total loss.
Two occupants of the home were transported to Self Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said fire crews were on scene in nine minutes.
Holmes said there was a delay in the initial call by the occupants because they were attempting to rescue their pets. Kellum said the occupants were able to remove one dog but were unsure of the status of the other.
Kellum said Northwest, Hodges, Ware Shoals and Coronaca Fire Stations assisted with the call for over four hours.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.