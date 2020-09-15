Hobby Lobby announced Monday the company will raise its minimum hourly wage to $17.
“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” David Green, founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, said in a press release. “Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season.”
The release said the increase will start Oct. 1. Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum wage above the federal minimum, the release said. It also said the company has raised its minimum wage 10 times in the last 11 years.
“From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees,” Green said.
The company first opened in 1972 and has 923 retail stores. Hobby Lobby in Greenwood is located at 315 Bypass 72 NW.