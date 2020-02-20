Authorities with the state Highway Patrol are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian in Edgefield County.
The wreck happened at 7 p.m. Wednesday along Sweetwater Road near Indian Ridge Trail,, about three miles north of North Augusta.
A northbound vehicle struck a pedestrian who died, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. Multiple outlets report the pedestrian is Stanley Arthur Quimby, 59, of Graniteville.
The vehicle is described as a pewter or gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, with a model year from 1994 to 2002.
“The vehicle could have damage to the right front and passenger side. The passenger side chrome mirror will be missing,” the agency said in a flyer released Thursday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1501, or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).