This weekend marks the start of the 100 deadly days of summer, and troopers watch the roads closely from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
It’s a span where schools close for Summer Break, people plan vacations and more drivers hit the road taking advantage of sunny, warm weather. For that reason, Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said it’s essential people remember to buckle up before they hit the roads.
“Fifty percent of our fatalities are people who are not restrained,” he said. “We still want to remind folks that school isn’t over yet. Make sure you buckle up.”
As school winds to a close, he said people should remember to drive safely around school buses and in school zones and to keep children restrained in ways appropriate for their age and size.
With coronavirus precautions scaling back nationwide, Bolt said he expects more people will be traveling this summer. Before hitting the road, he said people should check the air pressure on their tires, ensure they have enough gas and keep water with them in case the car breaks down, so they can stay hydrated.
In the event of a breakdown, he said people can dial 47 at the roadside to get help from the Highway Patrol. In case of an emergency, Bolt said people should still call 911.
Summer is also a time when many might enjoy a cold drink, or crack open beers at barbecues. Bolt said no one should drink and drive — plan ahead to have a designated driver, stay overnight with friends or family, or catch a ride with a taxi or ridesharing service.
“There is no excuse for anybody to drink and drive these days when everybody has a cellphone,” he said.
Throughout the 100 deadly days, Bolt said the highway patrol will have more troopers watching the roadways. Troopers will be patrolling the interstates and highways at full force, to keep an eye out for the kinds of violations that put lives at risk, he said.