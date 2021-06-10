A McCormick man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning south of Ninety Six.
Charles Barry Kennedy, 59, died at the scene, Sonny Cox said.
According to state Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 178 near Scotts Ferry Road. Sunrise was at about that time, and Greenwood saw light rain Thursday morning.
An unmarked, white Chevrolet Express van sat in the ditch beside Highway 178, a Chrysler 200 beside it, both with severe damage to the fronts. Highway Patrol officials were still on scene at about noon, alongside Department of Transportation officials, investigating the wreck.
Both vehicles appeared to have their driver-side doors removed.
Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting.