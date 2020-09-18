Authorities are investigating after an overturned vehicle was found down an embankment Thursday in Newberry County.
The driver of the 1993 GMC pickup truck, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Highway Patrol trooper Joe Hovis said.
The truck was heading south along S.C. Highway 121 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and down an embankment before overturning.
Troopers don't know when the wreck happened, but the vehicle was discovered Thursday about 3.6 miles north of Newberry.