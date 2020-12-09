Barbara Ann Heegan will be the next president and CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Angelle Laborde who left in June to lead Lexington’s chamber after leading the Greenwood organization for 14 years.
“I am honored to join the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce,” Heegan said in a released statement. “The Chamber’s work is critical to the business community and I look forward to working with the Chamber’s board, volunteers, staff and greater community to grow the organization and to ensure the livelihood of local businesses. When visiting the area, I was so impressed with the friendliness of the community and the prior successes of the organization, and I look forward to making this my home for many years to come.
“In today’s COVID-19 environment, the work of the local Chamber of Commerce has never been more critical, and I am eager to get started.”
The Chamber’s executive committee voted unanimously on Friday to hire Heegan, who most recently served as president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in New York. The Chamber announced the hire on Tuesday. She starts Jan. 4.
“We are pleased to welcome Barbara Ann and her family to Greenwood,” Sara Sears, board chairwoman, said in a release. “We believe that her leadership skills, experience, and passion for helping businesses along with her dedication to workforce development and her high level of energy will be a great fit for our chamber. We strongly believe that she will help take the Greenwood chamber to the next level.”
During her tenure at the Otsego Chamber, Heegan doubled membership from 300 to 600 in one year. She also grew revenue by $80,000 and drove an additional $50,000 with non-dues revenue programming. She has a passion for workforce development and organized and led workforce summits and quarterly regional CEO meetings partnering with the New York state lieutenant governor and members of the Senate to meet employment needs and develop comprehensive programs.
While at the helm of the Otsego Chamber, she received Chamber of the Year from the Business Council of New York in 2013, Non-Profit of the Year by SCORE in 2016 and Excellence in Leadership Award in 2017 by the Learning and Childcare Council. In 2018, Heegan was selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives as one of only 10 executives nationwide to participate in a Healthy Community Cohort for one year.
Heegan volunteered for her local soup kitchen, Otsego County Economic Development Energy Task Force, Empire State Poverty Reduction Task Force, The Education Trust of NY, Otsego County Opioid Task Force and served as a September 11 Recovery Family Support Specialist for the American Red Cross.
“We had many strong candidates from throughout the country,” Jeff Smith, search committee chairman, said in a release. “We had a tough decision, but Barbara Ann was the ideal choice for our community. She brings a wealth of experience in management and chamber operations to the Chamber.”
Heegan has a bachelor’s in child and family services from State University of New York Oneonta and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.