Howard Harmon is Calhoun Falls’ newest town councilman after receiving 151 votes in Tuesday’s election.
As pastor of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, the 58-year-old Harmon said he was nearly speechless after learning he had won.
“I’m just grateful to God that I have this opportunity to serve as Calhoun Falls’ councilman,” he said. “We see things that need to be did, but we’re not always in a position to do it.”
Harmon bested Courtney Cade, who received 80 votes, and LaSean Tutt, who took 22, according to unofficial results provided by Abbeville County Voter Registration and Elections Director Kim London. The election tally will be certified Thursday.
Harmon said as councilman, he will be able to build off the community-focused work he was already doing in his church. He started his church’s youth outreach ministry. While campaigning, his goal was to listen to residents and see what they want to have done.
“You have to prioritize; you can’t handle every problem at once,” he said.
After listening to residents during his campaign, Harmon said his priorities are on trying to attract a grocery store to Calhoun Falls, and focusing on providing the town’s youth with activities and enrichment.
Harmon will fill the council seat left vacant after former Councilman Wayne Pless died at age 64 on Jan. 8. Harmon is set to serve until his term ends in November 2023.
Tutt, 49, decided to run when her 9-year-old son urged her. He’s been enthusiastically involved in his community, with Tutt helping him set up a blessing box downtown to provide nonperishable foods to those in need and give out school supplies and masks when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
She previously ran for office three times and said her goal is to inspire the town to collective action, hoping that through community service they can fix issues they see.
Cade wanted to run for office after hearing her children complain about a lack of things to do. At 37, Cade serves on the board of trustees at Calhoun Falls Charter School and volunteers with the area’s chamber of commerce, along with other area groups.
She campaigned on building civic pride and trying to get neighbors to look out for each other to protect against crime and build a community that can come together to grow the town.