Gunshots that led to Hodges Elementary School going on lockout Monday morning were from a nearby hunting club, according to Greenwood County School District 50.
“The school heard gunshots and immediately called law enforcement,” Johnathan Graves, director of communications, said. “They determined the shots came from the hunting club.”
This happens often at Hodges Elementary, Graves said. The school has been working with the hunting club for a little more than a year, and the hunting club usually lets the school know there will be shooting.
“Today was a miscommunication,” Graves said. “Usually they contact us beforehand.”
A normal schedule has resumed for Hodges and the school is no longer on lockout.
A lockout, different from a lockdown, bars anyone from entering the school, but inside the school still operates as normal.