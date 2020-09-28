Inspired by another gun safety advocate, a Greenwood woman will be giving away gun locks in hopes that people will secure their firearms.
Marcial Renea Little said she’s tired of gun violence, but especially tired of accidental gun-related injuries. She previously worked with gun safety advocate Jack Logan, of the Greenville-based organization Put Down the Guns Now Young People.
“I was always for Put Down the Guns Now. Too many kids have gotten killed senselessly,” Little said.
She has 80 cable gun locks, which thread through a firearm to block loading and firing it. She got the locks through Project ChildSafe, an organization that provides gun locks to promote safety.
Little will be giving away her locks starting 11 a.m. Oct. 17, at Magnolia Park, 244 Magnolia Ave. She had acquired the locks months ago, but only now had the chance to organize an event to distribute them.
“I’ll also have snacks for the kids,” Little said. “The kids can play in the park while parents come get the locks.”
Little’s gun lock giveaway comes after Logan came to Greenwood early in September to give 150 of the same gun locks to the Greenwood Police Department. Provisional Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin requested the locks to give out in the community at events the police attend, while officers are patrolling or to people who come in to the police department.