A Greenwood woman was found dead in her bed Sunday morning at the Greenwood County jail a few days after her arrest, according to officials.
Tara Tharpe Godfrey, 45, of Woodlawn Road died while in custody at the jail, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Her manner and cause of death are undetermined pending further investigation and an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.
Maj. Lonnie Smith, jail administrator, said Godfrey was found dead in her cell Sunday morning by detention officers. Cox listed her time of death as about 6:20 a.m. Sunday.
“We secured the cell area and notified SLED and the coroner’s office immediately,” Smith said.
Godfrey was arrested Wednesday and faced multiple charges in connection with an argument that sparked at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. According to a report, she argued with a records clerk at the office lobby, then went to her car on Oak Street and slammed her car’s door into an adjacent car several times. As officers approached her to stop her, she drove away nearly striking an officer, the report said.
Officers followed Godfrey, who eventually pulled over before putting her car in reverse and nearly striking a patrol car, the report said. Police blocked her path, but she drove into the front of a patrol vehicle before being pulled from her car and detained. Godfrey fought with officers and was taken to the hospital before being jailed, the report said.