Highway Patrol is investigating after a Greenwood driver died in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon along U.S. Highway 178 near Mock Orange Road.
Dorreen Elizabeth Johnson, 33, of Mallard Court died at the scene, Coroner Sonny Cox said.
A 2003 GMC Envoy pulling out of a driveway at 2:53 p.m. collided with a southbound 2011 Nissan car, Cpl. Matt Southern said. The Nissan then struck a sign and a tree.
Johnson, the driver of the Nissan who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. A passenger in the car, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to an area hospital.
The Envoy’s driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.