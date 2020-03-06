Highway 34 is blocked at Lebanon Church Road after a single-vehicle wreck between Greenwood and Ninety Six left one person dead.
Amy Denise Carter, 43, of Fourth Street, Greenwood, died of her injuries at the scene Thursday night shortly before midnight, Coroner Sonny Cox said.
Carter's 2010 Cadillac was traveling along Lebanon Church Road toward state Highway 34, Trooper Joe Hovis said. Instead of stopping at the intersection, her vehicle crossed Highway 34 and struck a utility pole, then trees.
Hovis said Carter was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle. She was the vehicle's sole occupant.
As of 8:20 a.m., the road remained blocked as utility crews worked to restore power to about a dozen Duke Energy customers.
The state Highway Patrol and Coroner's Office are investigating.