A Greenwood woman died late Monday night when the car she was driving ran off a Newberry County highway and overturned in a ditch, according to officials.
Kimberly Sue Childs, 47, of Greenwood died at the scene of the wreck at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, said Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece. An autopsy was performed Tuesday, and it appeared Childs was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.
The wreck happened as Childs was driving a 2002 Ford four-door sedan east along S.C. Highway 34 in Newberry County, said Master Trooper David Jones with the state Highway Patrol. Near the intersection with S.C. Highway 39, the car ran off the right side of the road, overturning in a ditch and throwing Childs from the vehicle.
Highway patrol and coroner's office officials are investigating the wreck.