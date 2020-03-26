A Greenwood woman died Thursday morning after being struck by two vehicles along Ninety Six Highway, according to officials.
Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Phoenix Street, Greenwood died Thursday morning on S.C. Highway 34, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
It was about 6:30 a.m. when she was struck near the highway's intersection with Sherard Road. She died at the scene.
State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the woman was first struck by a westbound Chevrolet HHR SUV on Highway 34, before being hit by a second vehicle of unknown make and model that was headed east. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, Bolt said.
The case is under investigation by the highway patrol and its Multi-Accident Investigation Team, along with the Coroner's Office.