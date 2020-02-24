A 32-year-old Greenwood woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle in a single-car crash Sunday night.
Taniko Kenyetta Davis, of Peachtree Street, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
The wreck happened at 11:35 p.m. along Emerald Road between Wilson Creek Road and Pinehurst Drive.
Davis was driving east along Emerald Road when her 2014 Toyota Avalon went off the right side of the road, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol. The car struck a ditch and overturned before striking a fence, a tree and a guy wire before stopping in the backyard of 106 Brentwood Drive.
Davis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. She was the vehicle's sole occupant.