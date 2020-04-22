Leaving customers with no explanation, the Walgreens at the corner of Montague Avenue and Bypass 72 in Greenwood closed its doors Tuesday and customers continued to walk up to the closed doors to find out if they could still get their prescriptions.
Wednesday morning, Walgreens announced an employee of the closed store is being evaluated for COVID-19.
“When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources,” Pamela Morris, senior manager for global CSR communications for Walgreens, said in an email statement.
Walgreens said it temporarily closes stores in these situations to clean. Clinical and safety teams work to identify and contact individuals who might be at risk to allow them to self-quarantine or monitor their health.
Morris said that this Walgreen location reopened today (Wednesday, April 22).