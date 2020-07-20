About five hours after they were last seen, two Greenwood teens who apparently ran away from home were found safely, according to police.
Two teens were reported as runaways, last seen at about 12:15 p.m. Monday, together in the area of the Lodge Grounds subdivision, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.
The case didn’t seem to be an abduction, Link said, and it seemed the two left together of their own volition.
At about 5:15 p.m., Link said investigators had found both teens.
Officers worked immediately to return them to their families.