A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood was last seen Monday night and deputies need the public's help finding her.
Summer Chere Stewart, 14, is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 125 pounds. She was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at a Fenwick Court residence in Greenwood, and was reportedly wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information about Stewart's disappearance is urged to call the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at 864-942-8632 or call 911. Stewart has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Officials with the sheriff's office are investigating, and Sgt. Jeff Graham said they are working to confirm additional details before releasing more information.