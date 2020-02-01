A silver Chevy Impala was spotted in a ditch down a 10 foot embankment along Bypass 72 near the old CPW plant.
Someone spotted the car and notified the Greenwood Police Department who is currently investigating the scene.
Jonathan Link, Greenwood police public information officer, said officers believe the car was abandoned because there was no driver found when they arrived.
The car will be towed. Police will write a report on what they found and contact the owner to continue their investigation.