One man is in the hospital after being shot, according to Greenwood police.
At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a man being shot on Holloway Avenue, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. The man was alert and conscious when officers arrived, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Link said it was too early for investigators to have many details in the case and had no information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspected gunman.