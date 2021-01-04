Greenwood police are investigating the sound of gunshots reported Monday night in the area of Independence Way, according to provisional Chief T.J. Chaudoin.
Chaudoin said shortly before 9:20 p.m. Monday, police were out investigating reports of shots fired in the area. There were no reports of anyone or anything being hit by gunfire, and he said it seemed that someone drove through the area shooting into the air.
Officers attempted to stop a driver in a vehicle of interest in the area, but the driver sped away, leading police on a brief chase that reached speeds more than 100 mph before police decided to call off the chase in the interest of public safety, Chaudoin said. Officers weren’t sure if that vehicle was related to the shooting, but it was in the area shortly after.
Investigators are continuing to look into the case.