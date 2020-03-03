One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning near the intersection of Pearl Street and Spring Valley Road.
Greenwood police responded to reports of shots fired in the area at about 8:15 a.m.
"When the first officer got onto the scene, he turned onto the street and saw the victim lying in the road," said Jonathan Link, Greenwood police public information officer.
The officer performed CPR but was unable to revive the person. They died at the scene.
While investigating the Pearl Street shooting, officers received a report hots fired at Phoenix Place. Link said it does not appear that anyone was shot at the second location.
An officer on his way to Phoenix Place was nearly hit by a vehicle that appeared to be coming from the apartment complex. Police stopped the vehicle and have the occupants of the vehicle in custody.
Greenwood Early Childhood Center was put on lockout as a precaution while officers investigate the shootings.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Greenwood police at 864-942-8407, send the department’s Facebook page a message or use the anonymous online tip form at cityofgreenwoodsc.com/departments/police/submit-an-anonymous-tip.
This is a developing story.