Greenwood police are investigating after a Greenwood man was found with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Officers secured the scene when they arrived and called investigators.
Coroner Sonny Cox said 30-year-old Brandon Derrel Moton died about 1 a.m. at 859 Meadows St. from injuries sustained in a shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
There isn’t any indication of how, or why, Moton was at the location of the shooting, Jonathan Link, public information officer for the Greenwood Police Department, said.
Link said officers canvased the neighborhood overnight and this morning. Investigators are in the process of doing more interviews today to figure out exactly what happened.
This is a developing story.