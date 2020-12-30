Greenwood police are helping a family check on the welfare of a woman who hasn't been heard from since November.
Brittany Leigh Keith, 27, was last seen Nov. 10 near Stevens Avenue in Greenwood. Police said when she was originally reported missing, she hadn't been seen in three weeks. Police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said officers don't have any information leading them to think she left unwillingly or that she's in immediate danger, but they would like to know she's OK.
Keith is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, with blonde-brown hair and blue eyes, according to a poster circulating on social media. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police detective Matt Blackwell at 864-942-8464, or email him at matt.blackwell@gwdcity.com. Tips can also be submitted via message on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page, or online at bit.ly/3rJ074W.