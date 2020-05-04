Keep an eye out on Greenwood’s streets for the police department’s newest addition to the fleet: a marked Chevrolet Camaro.
Starting Monday, the Greenwood Police Department added a 2014 Camaro to the patrol fleet. The Camaro was previously seized during a counterfeit merchandise investigation, and in 2016 began its use as an unmarked vehicle for the Greenwood County Drug Enforcement Unit.
“We need cars on the road, and we particularly need cars that fit policy and fit law for handling emergency response,” said Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. “We were trying to do things such that we don’t put a burden on the taxpayers, especially at a time when people are out of work and things such as that.”
Link said the department decided to make use of the crew at the city’s garage and workshop to do the metal fabrication and work required to equip the Camaro with all the necessary technology patrol officers need.
“We want the public to know that we are doing our very best to accomplish the mission of the police department without putting a heavier burden on the taxpayer,” Chief Gerald Brooks said in a press release. “This vehicle was forfeited to the department and outfitted with repurposed equipment from vehicles that are no longer in service in order to keep costs down.”
The car is on the road already, and Link said if anyone takes an interest not to shy away from asking about it.
“If you see an officer in it parked at a gas station or something, don’t be afraid to show an interest,” he said.
Children often like to see the inside of the office’s existing patrol vehicles, and Link said officers would be more than happy to show off the newest addition to the department.