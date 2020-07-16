A Greenwood man was left with incapacitating injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
The man was trying to cross the Bypass headed west near Spring Valley Road when at about 5:20 a.m. he was struck by a 2008 Jeep headed south along the highway, Cpl. Matthew Southern with the state Highway Patrol said.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with what Southern described as "incapacitating injuries." After troopers investigated the circumstances of the wreck, they found no grounds to charge the Jeep's driver.