Greenwood Partnership Alliance will soon be no more.
Its board of directors voted to begin the process of dissolution. The decision was made after the board voted to close the meeting to discuss personnel and contractual matters. Upon exiting the executive session, Lander University Vice President Adam Taylor made the motion for dissolution.
“I would like to make a motion to begin the process of dissolution of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, per the bylaws,” Taylor said. “This work will begin with work by the ad hoc committee already appointed by GPA.”
Greenwood Metropolitan District Vice-Chairman Bob Haynie seconded the motion.
“That’s a process that we hope can be accomplished within 30 days and come back to the full board for final approval,” Haynie said.
Rick Green of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments was the only member to vote against the motion.
The ad hoc committee is comprised board chairman Chip Stockman, treasurer Thornwell Dunlap, interim CEO Art Bush, Greenwood City Mayor Brandon Smith, R.T. Bailey Construction owner Todd Bailey and Taylor. It will bring the dissolution plan back to the board for final approval.
Greenwood County voted 6-1 in May to remove its membership and $300,000 investment in GPA. Lack of accountability of the CEO, public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging comments about County Council were cited as reasons for the exit.
Partnership’s former CEO, Heather Simmons Jones, resigned in June, which she said was to prevent staff layoffs and help make up for lost revenue. A few days later, County Council directed chairman Steve Brown to send a letter to the state Department of Commerce and Upstate Alliance designating Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell as the official point of contact for economic development in Greenwood County.
In late June, GPA’s board voted to extend the budget and executive committee for 90 days. Bush was named interim CEO on July 1.
Greenwood County hired James Bateman, formerly GPA’s director of business development, as interim economic development director July 30.
In mid-August, Bush presented a plan, Greenwood One for All, to GPA’s board as it considers its future.