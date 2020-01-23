A Greenwood pair was cleared of charges in connection to a 2018 burglary investigation, and had their cases expunged after the charges were dropped.
Teresa Kay Cooper Lipscomb and Derrick Randy had charges of burglary and petit larceny dismissed on Feb. 19, 2019. On May 17, they were notified an order had been filed to expunge the charges, destroying the records of the arrest.
A third person arrested in connection with this case, Samuel Lee Hurley, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to 197 days behind bars. The Greenwood County public index lists his case as being disposed on Dec. 11, 2018.
The original charges stemmed from a May 22, 2018 case where a woman reported to Greenwood police that people had broken into an apartment she previously rented to a now-deceased relative and stole a window air conditioning unit.