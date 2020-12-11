Several law enforcement agencies joined forces Thursday in an operation that netted one arrest and a sizable drug and cash haul.
The Greenwood County Narcotics Unit, Greenwood City Crime Suppression Unit and the Greenwood County SWAT Team searched 221 Duncan Ave. in Greenwood County, which led to the arrest of Fitzgerald Antonio McDuffie (aka “YOYO”), the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office reported.
McDuffie was arrested and charged with the following: two counts of trafficking methamphetamines, second offense; two counts of trafficking schedule II, second offense; resisting arrest; three counts of distribution of schedule II, second offense; distribution of methamphetamines, second offense; six counts of distribution of controlled substance within proximity of public park; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third offense; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance within proximity of a playground; trafficking Oxycodone, second offense; and possession with intent to distribute controlled substance within proximity of a playground.
This arrest is said to be the direct result of a four-month joint investigation by the Greenwood County Narcotics Unit and the Greenwood City Crime Suppression Unit.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of about 1,300 pressed fentanyl pills and about 13 ounces of methamphetamines.
“This investigation could not have occurred without the working relationship between the Greenwood City Police Department and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said in a press release.
“Without a doubt, the persistence and hard work by everyone involved in this investigation will make a difference in our community,” Kelly said. “I am very proud of everyone involved and take great pride working alongside these Investigators. We will continue to investigate, arrest, and rid our community of these drug dealers.”