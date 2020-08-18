Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes called the fire at Greenwood Mills Harris Plant Tuesday evening “a typical mill fire” involving cotton residue that often builds up on pipes and ducts in these types of facilities.
Holmes isn’t sure what caused the residue to ignite on the plant’s duct and pipework, but he said the fire was running across the ceilings. The sprinkler system managed to suppress a large amount of the fire, and firefighters extinguished that remaining flames, Holmes said.
No one sustained any injuries, and Holmes turned the mill back over to management at about 8:30 p.m.
The plant saw some product loss, but Holmes isn’t sure how significant it is.
Holmes said the mill will be back up and running in the morning, but all hands will be on deck as workers will likely have to clean the water out overnight.
“They are squeegeeing water and getting it ready to try and start back in the morning,” he said.